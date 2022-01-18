Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas completed an awards double when she followed her Ballon d'Or victory in November by being named FIFA's best female player of 2021 on Monday.

The 27-year-old midfielder enjoyed an exceptional 2020-2021 season with Barcelona when she led the Catalans to the Spanish league and cup double as well as the Champions League.