Alexia Putellas Wins Second Successive Women's Ballon D'Or

Published October 18, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Spain's Alexia Putellas won the women's Ballon d'Or for the second year running on Monday, the reward coming after a season in which she was the top scorer as her club Barcelona reached the Champions League final.

The 28-year-old Putellas saw off stiff competition, notably from three stars of the England team that won the European Championship, to take the award following a campaign which also saw Barcelona win a domestic league and cup double.

The prize, awarded at a star-studded ceremony at the Chatelet Theatre in central Paris, is a consolation for Putellas who is currently recovering from a serious knee injury.

The injury saw her miss the Euro in England in July and means she is unlikely to play at all this season.

"It makes me even more annoyed to be injured, but I am very happy to be here," Putellas said.

