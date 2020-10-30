UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alfa Romeo Brand To Remain In F1 As Door Opens For Schumacher

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Alfa Romeo brand to remain in F1 as door opens for Schumacher

Imola, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Alfa Romeo Racing will continue to compete as a brand in Formula One next season, it was confirmed on Thursday after the Italian car-maker agreed a one-year extension to its contract with the Swiss Sauber team.

The team is widely expected to retain an unchanged driver line-up led by 40-year-old veteran Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, a Ferrari reserve driver.

If the team retains them, it may mean that another Ferrari protege, Mick Schumacher, the 21-year-old son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, will make his F1 debut with the Haas team.

The American Haas outfit has confirmed it will not continue with current drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen next year and is powered by Ferrari engines.

Alfa Romeo returned to F1 in 2018 after an absence of more than 30 years with a three-year partnership with Sauber.

The extension of their deal was announced ahead of this weekend's third Italian race of the coronavirus-hit season, the two-day Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, back on the Calendar for the first time in 14 years.

The team will mark the occasion by carrying a special livery featuring the Italian flag on the cars.

Related Topics

Driver May 2018 Ferrari Alfa Romeo Race

Recent Stories

Pakistani-American IT expert has launched a campai ..

1 hour ago

Interior Minister stresses need of tolerance, coex ..

11 minutes ago

US Sold Petroleum From 4 Iranian Ships it Captured ..

11 minutes ago

Chinese Military Says Maintaining Ties With Pentag ..

11 minutes ago

EU Parliamentarians Call for International Control ..

11 minutes ago

Assad, Russian Delegation Discuss Attempts to Disr ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.