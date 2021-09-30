UrduPoint.com

Algeria Begins Sinovac Covid-19 Vaccine Production

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 01:20 AM

Algeria begins Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine production

Constantine, Algeria, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Algeria on Wednesday started producing the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Chinese firm Sinovac, with production expected to be eight million doses a month.

Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane, who attended the launch of the production process at a factory in the eastern city of Constantine, called it a "big achievement".

Production could be doubled in the North African nation if needed, officials said.

"Algeria... aims to achieve other projects of this kind," Benabderrahmane said, praising the country's pharmaceutical industry.

Lotfi Djamel Benbahmed, Algeria's minister for the pharmaceutical industry, has said the country plans to export the vaccines.

He said Saidal, the firm making the jabs, was so far the only African company to be licenced to produce the jab.

Following a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in past months, Algeria has seen a drop in recent weeks.

Algeria, the biggest African nation by size, announced this month a campaign to vaccinate some 70 percent of its 44 million population by the end of the year.

Related Topics

China Company Constantine Algeria Industry Million

Recent Stories

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market ..

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market developments

22 minutes ago
 Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on f ..

Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on first day of Seamless Middle Ea ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and ..

Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and DAFZA to participate in UAE KY ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

2 hours ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.