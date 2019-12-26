Algeria buries army chief Gaid Salah

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Algeria on Wednesday buried army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah, who had been the country's de facto strongman in recent months and guardian of the ruling system challenged by a massive protest movement.

The veteran head of the armed forces died suddenly of a heart attack on Monday aged 79, days after overseeing the installation of a replacement for former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who resigned under pressure from huge street protests in April.

The military high command wields low-key but major influence in a ruling system in place since Algeria's 1962 independence from France, and Gaid Salah's death threatens to deepen the country's political crisis at the end of a turbulent year.

His funeral was worthy of a national leader and came days after newly sworn-in President Abdelmadjid Tebboune presented him with the National Order of Merit, an award usually reserved for heads of state.

Tebboune had announced three days of national mourning but protesters defied that on Tuesday, hitting the streets with the same mass protests that have rocked the country since February.

The new president, along with senior political and military officials, held a ceremony Wednesday at the People's Palace in central Algiers to pay their respects to Gaid Salah, who served a record 15 years as military chief of staff.

Military officers carried the coffin, draped in an Algerian flag, to the 18th century Ottoman building where it was received by the deceased general's interim successor Said Chengriha.

Salah's body lay in state for four hours as dignitaries and small groups of civilians entered the palace complex to pay their respects.

The funeral procession then set off on the 10-kilometre (six-mile) journey to the capital's Al-Alia cemetary, state tv showed.

While only a few civilians entered the complex, thousands of people thronged outside the palace, along the procession route and at the gates of the cemetery, in numbers rarely seen for an official funeral.

The coffin was then placed on a gun carriage, pulled by an armoured personnel carrier to cries of "Allahu akbar" (God is Greatest) and ululations from the crowd.