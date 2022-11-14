UrduPoint.com

Algeria Condemns And Denounces Terrorist Bombing Incident In Turkiye

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Algeria Condemns and Denounces Terrorist Bombing Incident in Turkiye

ALGIERS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Algeria condemned and denounced in the strongest words the terrorist bombing incident that took place in Taksim Square, Turkiye, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens.

In a statement, the Algerian Foreign Ministry and National Communities Abroad stressed Algeria's sincere condolence and sympathy to the government and people of Turkiye, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

In its statement, the ministry confirmed its firm stance with the leadership, government and people of Turkiye, extending condolence and sympathy to families of the injured.

The ministry called on the world community to intensify efforts to combat terrorism and uproot its causes.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist World Algeria Government

Recent Stories

Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest i ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest interview

22 minutes ago
 PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against a ..

PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against attack on Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance befor ..

Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance before NAB court

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in ..

PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in London

3 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ist ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.