Algeria Condemns and Denounces Terrorist Bombing Incident in Turkiye

ALGIERS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Algeria condemned and denounced in the strongest words the terrorist bombing incident that took place in Taksim Square, Turkiye, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens.

In a statement, the Algerian Foreign Ministry and National Communities Abroad stressed Algeria's sincere condolence and sympathy to the government and people of Turkiye, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

In its statement, the ministry confirmed its firm stance with the leadership, government and people of Turkiye, extending condolence and sympathy to families of the injured.

The ministry called on the world community to intensify efforts to combat terrorism and uproot its causes.