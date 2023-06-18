Algeria court increases prison term for prominent media boss: watchdog

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :An Algerian court of appeal on Sunday increased to seven years the prison term issued to a prominent media boss, but suspended two years, a watchdog said.

Ihsane El Kadi, 63, whose release had been sought by the European Union and international media, is one of the last independent media leaders in the North African nation. He is director of the Maghreb Emergent news website and Radio M.

He "was condemned to seven years in prison, including five behind bars with two suspended by the Alger Court of Appeal," North Africa representative for Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Khaled Drareni, said on Twitter.

"A totally incomprehensible verdict," he added.

In April, El Kadi had been sentenced to five years for "foreign financing of his business", in a case denounced by rights groups, but he was effectively serving three years because two were suspended.

Seven years is the maximum penalty under an article in Algeria's penal code which criminalizes anyone who receives "funds, a grant or otherwise... to carry out acts capable of undermining state security".

El Kadi has been in custody since December 29.

Algeria ranks 136th out of 180 countries and territories on RSF's 2023 World Press Freedom Index.