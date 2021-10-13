UrduPoint.com

Algeria Court Jails Brother Of Deposed President Bouteflika

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 09:10 AM

Algeria court jails brother of deposed president Bouteflika

Dar el Beïda, Algeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The powerful younger brother of deposed late Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for "obstructing the course of justice", the official APS news agency reported.

President Bouteflika was forced to resign in the face of mass protests against his bid for a fifth term in office in 2019, and died in September aged 84.

His departure was followed by a string of prosecutions against senior members of his inner circle, most prominently his brother Said who had been seen as the real power behind the throne after the longtime ruler suffered a stroke in 2013.

The prosecution had called for seven years' jail for Said, who was charged with other former officials for "abuse of office", "inciting the falsification of official documents", "obstruction of justice" and "contempt of court".

The main accused at the trial in Dar El Beida, east of Algiers, was former justice minister Tayeb Louh.

He was handed six years in prison while tycoon Ali Haddad was sentenced to two years, APS said. Both were close to the former president.

Ex-inspector general of the ministry of justice Tayeb Belhachemi was also sentenced to two years in prison.

The court acquitted six other defendants.

Said Bouteflika, 63, was arrested in May 2019 and sentenced to 15 years for "plotting against the state and the army" during the final days of his brother's rule.

On January 2, he was acquitted of those charges by a military appeals court, but was handed to a civil court to face trial on corruption charges.

Related Topics

Corruption Contempt Of Court Army Jail Died Algiers Circle January May September 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th October 2021

56 minutes ago
 UAE, Iraq play to thrilling draw

UAE, Iraq play to thrilling draw

7 hours ago
 UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID ..

UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID-19 vaccination rates: UAE Gov ..

8 hours ago
 India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World ..

India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman

10 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Cou ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

10 hours ago
 Bank deposits up 0.7% to AED1,928.7 bn by end of A ..

Bank deposits up 0.7% to AED1,928.7 bn by end of August: CBUAE

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.