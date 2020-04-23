UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algeria Criminalises News Deemed To Harm State Security

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:20 AM

Algeria criminalises news deemed to harm state security

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Algerian lawmakers on Wednesday passed a law criminalising the broadcast of "fake news" deemed harmful to "public order and state security", as part of reforms to the penal code.

The law -- opposed by protesters and rights activists -- was put before parliament, debated and then approved in a morning session, according to state TV.

The chamber was near-empty, owing to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures.

The law "criminalises... the broadcast of fake news that seeks to undermine order and public security", as well as "state security and national unity."A second bill penalising discrimination and hate speech was passed in the same sitting after a short debate, state tv reported.

Related Topics

Parliament Same Chamber TV Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, 5 ..

1 hour ago

Islamic Development Bank offers financing support ..

1 hour ago

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

2 hours ago

Dubai welcomes unwanted cruise liners at sea amid ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.