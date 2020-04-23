Algeria criminalises news deemed to harm state security

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Algerian lawmakers on Wednesday passed a law criminalising the broadcast of "fake news" deemed harmful to "public order and state security", as part of reforms to the penal code.

The law -- opposed by protesters and rights activists -- was put before parliament, debated and then approved in a morning session, according to state TV.

The chamber was near-empty, owing to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures.

The law "criminalises... the broadcast of fake news that seeks to undermine order and public security", as well as "state security and national unity."A second bill penalising discrimination and hate speech was passed in the same sitting after a short debate, state tv reported.