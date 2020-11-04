UrduPoint.com
Algeria Cuts Jail Term Of Business Tycoon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Algiers, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Algerian business tycoon Ali Haddad, an ally of ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, had his jail term on corruption charges cut from 18 to 12 years on Tuesday, national news agency APS said.

The prosecution, in an appeal hearing, had asked for his sentence, as well those of former premiers Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal, to be lengthened, but instead all three were reduced.

The former premiers' terms were trimmed from 12 to eight years, APS said.

Amara Benyounes, a former minister of both industry and commerce who was also tried in the case, had his sentence reduced to one year in prison, down from three years.

He was released Tuesday evening on time served, having been detained since mid-June last year, according to his brother.

Haddad's brothers Omar, Meziane, Sofiane and Mohamed, serving four-year sentences, were all acquitted.

Founder of construction firm ETRHB and former head of Algeria's main employers' organisation, Haddad was convicted on July 1 of illegally obtaining "privileges, advantages and public contracts", as well as conflict of interest and squandering public funds.

Seen as one of the main funders of Bouteflika's election campaigns, Haddad had already been sentenced on appeal at the end of March to four years in prison after another corruption trial.

Bouteflika was forced to resign in April last year after losing the backing of the army following mass street protests against his rule.

Since his fall, authorities have launched a string of graft investigations, which have also seen his powerful brother Said and two former intelligence chiefs jailed.

