UrduPoint.com

Algeria Daily Slammed Over Edited Picture Of Great Mosque

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 01:40 AM

Algeria daily slammed over edited picture of Great Mosque

Algiers, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :A French-language newspaper in Algeria faced angry criticism on Monday for publishing a photo altered to remove the minaret of Algiers' Grand Mosque.

The photo in El Watan showed the funeral procession of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was buried on Sunday in a muted ceremony two years after he resigned in the face of mass protests.

But the image had been altered to remove the imposing image of the minaret of the Grand Mosque that towered in the background.

The move sparked angry comments on social media and from officials.

The ministry of communications denounced the newspaper branding the altered picture "a strange and unjustified" action on the part of El Watan.

The ministry of religious affairs said also denounced a "violation" and said El Watan should be taken to court and face "administrative measures".

The French-language newspaper apologised on its website saying the missing minaret was due to a "technical" fault.

"It has nothing to do with any ideological" move on the part of the newspaper, a statement said.

The president of the Islamist party Movement of Society and Peace (MSP), Abderrezak Makri, said on Facebook that the altered picture showed "hatred toward Muslim religious symbols".

Algeria's Grand Mosque is the world's third-biggest after those in Saudi Arabia's holy sites of Mecca and Medina.

Also Africa's largest mosque, it boasts the world's tallest minaret which stands 267 metres high (875 feet).

Known locally as the Djamaa El-Djazair, the modernist structure is a vanity project and a symbol of the megalomania of the late Bouteflika, that cost over $1 billion in public money and took seven years to be completed.

The first prayers took place there in October 2020, a year after Bouteflika quit office after the military abandoned him following weeks of street protests sparked by his bid to run for a fifth presidential term.

Bouteflika died on Friday aged 84.

Related Topics

Africa World Mecca Social Media Facebook Died Algiers Medina Algeria Saudi Arabia Money October Sunday 2020 Mosque Muslim From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on National Day

56 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

3 hours ago
 China Media Group only official Chinese media at E ..

China Media Group only official Chinese media at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 Multan city roads to have monuments soon

Multan city roads to have monuments soon

55 minutes ago
 Change in police culture only possible with quick ..

Change in police culture only possible with quick redressal of citizens' complai ..

55 minutes ago
 Leading int'l, Indian media outlets propagate Paki ..

Leading int'l, Indian media outlets propagate Pakistan's intrusion in Afghan int ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.