Algeria Demands France's 'total Respect': President

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 01:20 AM

Algeria demands France's 'total respect': president

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday demanded France's "total respect", following a row over visas and critical comments from Paris about the North African country.

The return of the Algerian ambassador to France is conditional on the "total respect for the Algerian state," Tebboune told local media.

"We forget that it (Algeria) was once a French colony... History should not be falsified," added the president, whose country last weekend recalled its ambassador from Paris and banned French military planes from its airspace amid the tensions with Paris.

