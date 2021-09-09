UrduPoint.com

Algeria Detains 22 Alleged Separatist Group Members

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

Algeria detains 22 alleged separatist group members

Algiers, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :An Algerian court has ordered 22 suspected members of a regional separatist group placed in pre-trial detention, an aid group and local media reported on Wednesday.

The detainees were among around 30 people arrested in recent days by the police on suspicion of belonging to the Movement for the Autonomy of Kabylie (MAK), which the government says is a terrorist organisation.

Algeria's Human Rights League (LADDH) and local media reported that a court in the capital Algiers detained 22 of the people arrested and imposed restrictions on eight more, while one minor was released.

Those arrested were accused of "harming national unity, harming public order and inciting a gathering".

Most were rounded up in Kherrata in northern Algeria, where demonstrators clashed with police last week after authorities banned a march in support of people jailed for their political views.

Some officers were injured during the violence in the city, which is in the traditionally restive northeastern Kabylie region.

"Military clothing and bladed weapons" were found in searches of the homes of people arrested, the authorities said.

They accused the suspects of attempting to "sow strife and fear among citizens and reactivate sleeper cells of the (MAK) terrorist organisation, under orders from foreign parties".

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Police Algiers Algeria March Media From Government Unity Foods Limited Court

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Ru ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Russian Federal Assembly Deputy ..

3 hours ago
 Japanese Emperor's Niece May Get Married in Octobe ..

Japanese Emperor's Niece May Get Married in October - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Turkey, Egypt Discuss Normalizing Relations During ..

Turkey, Egypt Discuss Normalizing Relations During 2nd Round of Consultations - ..

6 minutes ago
 Senate Standing Committee on Interior meets

Senate Standing Committee on Interior meets

6 minutes ago
 Schauffele, Spieth head US Ryder captain's picks a ..

Schauffele, Spieth head US Ryder captain's picks as Reed left out

6 minutes ago
 Couple perish in motorcycle accident

Couple perish in motorcycle accident

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.