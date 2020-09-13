UrduPoint.com
Algeria Hunting Season Returns After Quarter-century Ban

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 10:40 PM

Algeria hunting season returns after quarter-century ban

Algiers, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Curbs on hunting are to be lifted in Algeria from Tuesday after a ban of more 25 years first imposed during its bloody civil war of the 1990s.

The hunting season will run until February 15, said Agriculture Minister Abdelhamid Hamdani, quoted by national news agency APS.

Hunting was banned and farmers' rifles confiscated to prevent them falling the hands of Islamist militants during the war.

But wild boar hunting, for which Algeria is a destination for shooting holidays, was authorised in 2114 to combat the large increase in their numbers due to the ban.

