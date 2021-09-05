Algeria launches wide COVID-19 vaccination campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALGIERS, Sept. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :-- Algeria on Sunday launched a wide vaccination campaign against COVID-19 aiming at reaching herd immunity as soon as possible by vaccinating the largest number of people.

This national campaign aims at vaccinating "at least 70 percent of the adult population by the end of 2021," said Health Minister Abderrahman Benbouzid, specifying that people aged under 18 should also be protected because they are increasingly affected by the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Once the goal of this campaign is achieved, the level of danger caused by the pandemic as well as the pressure on hospitals and the nursing staff would decrease, he added.

"To date, we have vaccinated 8 million citizens, of which 5 million have received the first dose and 3 million have received two doses," said Djamel Fourar, head of the scientific committee in charge of monitoring the pandemic.