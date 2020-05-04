UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algeria Presidency Says State Budget To Be Slashed By Half

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

Algeria presidency says state budget to be slashed by half

Algiers, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The Algerian government decided Sunday to reduce the state budget by half due to a financial crisis caused by the global collapse in oil prices and worldwide coronavirus lockdowns.

The government has decided to reduce the budget by "50 percent" for this year, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's office said in a statement.

Despite this huge reduction, the government also agreed at a cabinet meeting to increase the minimum wage from 18,000 dinars ($140) per month to 20,000 dinars, while income tax will be abolished for those earning 30,000 dinars or less, the statement said.

The government also postponed from Sunday until 10 May consideration of a finance law, which seeks to frame a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A collapse in hydrocarbon prices this year -- caused by plunging demand due to societal lockdowns designed to combat the spread of the virus and exacerbated by a brief price war between key players Russia and Saudi Arabia -- is putting ever greater pressure on Algeria's external accounts.

Even before this year's crisis took hold, Algeria's foreign exchange reserves had fallen to $62 billion at the end of 2019, from $180 billion in 2014.

The draft law factors in a plunge in oil receipts this year to $20.6 billion, compared to the $37.4 billion previously anticipated.

Tebboune on Friday ruled out approaching the IMF for a bailout, contending that "accumulating debt harms national sovereignty" when it is owed to foreign institutions.

He said he preferred to rely instead on domestic borrowing.

Related Topics

IMF Exchange Russia Budget Oil Price Algeria Saudi Arabia May Sunday 2019 From Government Cabinet Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 180,000 lights shine on Burj Khalifa as donat ..

1 minute ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Supre ..

16 minutes ago

Hackathon winning team’s solution seeks to help ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Higher Shari’ah Authority approves Shari’a ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid directs government to develop ..

1 hour ago

Suspect in hate crime interrogated by Abu Dhabi Pu ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.