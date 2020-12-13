Algeria president in first TV appearance in almost two months

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune delivered an address on Sunday, his first televised appearance since he was hospitalised in Germany with Covid-19 almost two months ago.

"Thanks to God... I have started on the road to recovery," the 75-year-old said a day after the first anniversary of his election.

"It may take two or three weeks but, God willing, I will recover all my bodily strength."