UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algeria President Returns From Covid Treatment In Germany

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

Algeria president returns from Covid treatment in Germany

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :President Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned to Algeria on Tuesday and appeared on television after a two-month absence in Germany, where he received treatment for Covid-19.

"It is hard to be far from one's country and even harder for someone who has a lot of responsibility," Tebboune said, according to footage broadcast after he arrived from Berlin at around 6:00 pm (1700 GMT).

Seemingly in good health, Tebboune, who looked to have regained weight since his last television appearance over two weeks ago, was greeted by several senior Algerian officials, including Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad and army chief of staff Said Chengriha.

The president spoke briefly, wishing "a happy new year to all Algerians", "much better than 2020", and implying that he was almost cured of the virus.

He made his last televised appearance on December 13, looking visibly thinner after weeks in treatment, saying he was "on the road to recovery" and would return soon.

Tebboune, aged 75 and a heavy smoker, was hospitalised in Germany on October 28, and Algerian authorities later announced that he had the Covid-19 illness.

He had finished his treatment and left hospital at the end of November, but extended his stay in Germany for a period of convalescence.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Road Germany Berlin Algeria October November December 2020 TV All From Weight

Recent Stories

41 minutes ago

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief inspects the Burj ..

2 hours ago

Russian, Algerian Prime Ministers Discuss Fight Ag ..

45 minutes ago

High blood pressure linked to brain damage risk in ..

45 minutes ago

ATP adjusts 2021 tennis calendar with Indian Wells ..

45 minutes ago

Morocco arrests dissident historian

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.