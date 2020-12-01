UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algeria President To Return 'within Days' From German Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 01:10 AM

Algeria president to return 'within days' from German hospital

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is to return home within days after a month-long hospitalisation in Germany for coronavirus treatment, his office said Monday.

"The president of the republic assures the Algerian people about his health, that he is on the way to recovery and will be returning home in the coming days," it said in a statement.

Related Topics

Germany Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed calls families of fallen frontli ..

10 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Afghan FM review consolidating ..

55 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swiss FM review consolidating ..

55 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in northeaster ..

1 hour ago

Arabtec to file application for insolvent liquidat ..

2 hours ago

PDM violated SOPs in Multan public meeting: Zartaj ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.