Algeria president to return 'within days' from German hospital

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is to return home within days after a month-long hospitalisation in Germany for coronavirus treatment, his office said Monday.

"The president of the republic assures the Algerian people about his health, that he is on the way to recovery and will be returning home in the coming days," it said in a statement.