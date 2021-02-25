Algeria receives donation of anti-COVID-19 vaccine from China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALGIERS, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A donation of Chinese Sinopharm coronavirus vaccines arrived in Algeria on Wednesday to help the North African nation combat the pandemic.

A military jet of the Algerian Air Force carrying the batch of vaccines landed in the evening at the Boufarik military airport.

Chinese Ambassador to Algeria Li Lianhe said that the donation is a demonstration of solidarity between China and Algeria.

"The two friendly countries have been helping each other overcome this pandemic since its outbreak, which constitutes a solidarity model to follow for the international community," he said.

Algerian Communication Minister Ammar Belhimer handed over a gratitude letter from the Algerian government to the Chinese government for the donation to Ambassador Li, saying "the Chinese Sinopharm vaccines come to sustain our vaccination campaign ... and protect the lives of our citizens."China and Algeria have offered each other help in the fight against the pandemic. In February 2020, Algeria sent medical donations to China. China has also sent several batches of medical aid and experts to Algeria.