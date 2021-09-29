UrduPoint.com

Algeria Returns 40 Moroccan Migrants Via Shuttered Land Border: NGO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 12:40 AM

Algeria returns 40 Moroccan migrants via shuttered land border: NGO

Rabat, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Algeria on Tuesday repatriated around 40 Moroccan migrants across a long-shuttered land border crossing opened exceptionally for the purpose, a Moroccan NGO said.

"The Algerian authorities handed around 40 migrants to their Moroccan counterparts via the Zouj Beghal land crossing, which was opened specifically," said Hassan Amari, head of the Association for Helping Migrants in Difficulty.

He said the group had written to the Algerian authorities asking them to release seven detained Moroccans at the request of their families, but that "to our surprise, they repatriated 40 people".

The Moroccan authorities sent buses to take the migrants home, he said.

The exceptional opening of the border, closed since a 1994 diplomatic crisis, comes amid a new round of tensions between the North African rivals.

Morocco's King Mohammed VI in July called for the two nations' land borders to be reopened.

But Algeria in August cut off diplomatic ties with Algeria in protest at what it said were "hostile actions", charges the kingdom denied.

Morocco's long northern coast, some parts of which are visible from mainland Spain, has long been used by migrants from Morocco and beyond as a launchpad for bids to reach Europe by sea.

But "some end up in Algeria after their boats get lost, and they are arrested," Amari said.

Related Topics

Protest Europe Spain Algeria Morocco July August Border From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

1 minute ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

2 hours ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

2 hours ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

2 hours ago
 Over 400,000 Americans Received COVID-19 Booster S ..

Over 400,000 Americans Received COVID-19 Booster Shot During Weekend - White Hou ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Relations With Taliban to Become More Com ..

Pakistan Relations With Taliban to Become More Complicated After US Withdrawal - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.