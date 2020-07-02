Algeria says France to return remains of 24 fighters killed during colonisation

Algiers, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday said France will return the remains of 24 fighters who were killed during its colonisation of the North African country.

"Within a few hours Algerian military planes will fly in from France and land at the Houari Boumediene international airport with the remains of 24 (members) of the popular resistance," Tebboune said during amilitary ceremony.