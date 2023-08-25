Open Menu

Algeria Sends Envoy To Niger For Talks On Coup Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Algeria sends envoy to Niger for talks on coup crisis

Niamey, Niger, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Algeria said it had sent a senior official to neighbouring Niger on Thursday to pursue a diplomatic initiative following a coup that has sparked threats of regional military intervention.

Algeria has come out against West African bloc ECOWAS's threat to send a military force to intervene if the new military regime there fails to restore democracy.

The foreign ministry's secretary general, Lounes Magramane, met members of the military-appointed government including the prime minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine.

He stressed the importance of "negotiation", according to remarks reported by Niger's national radio station.

"An intervention in Niger will naturally have disastrous consequences not only for Niger but for all the countries in the region", he told the Voice of the Sahel station.

He hoped the visit would strengthen "the international and regional momentum" and encourage "everyone to support the political and peaceful process for resolving the crisis in Niger".

Algeria's foreign ministry had earlier said Magramane would be visiting Niger.

