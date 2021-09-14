Algeria sentences man for 'hate speech'

Algiers, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :An Algerian court on Monday jailed a man for eight months over a video calling for the Kabylie region, scene of an August lynching, to be "wiped off the map", a rights group said.

The man, known online as "Rayfa", had made the video in response to the lynching of a man after rumours spread that he had started deadly fires in the area.

The LADH rights group said the comments in the video, which went viral online, were "of such gravity" that it filed a complaint with the prosecution, which charged him with inciting hatred.

The court in the northeastern region of Annaba also imposed a fine of 100,000 dinars ($730), it said.

More than 80 suspects have been detained over the death of Djamel Ben Ismail, who had headed to a village near Tizi Ouzou to help fight fires that killed at least 90 people in August.

After hearing that he was suspected of starting them, Ben Ismail handed himself in at the local police station.

Videos posted online show a crowd in the town of Larbaa Nath Irathen surrounding a police van, beating a man inside it. They then drag him out and set him on fire, with some taking selfies.

The images were shared widely, sparking a bitter backlash online -- including the video by "Rayfa".

"Social media networks have for some time been turned into a soapbox for regionalists, racists and the mouthpieces of discord," the LADH said.

Algeria last year approved a law criminalising discrimination and hate speech.