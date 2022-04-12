UrduPoint.com

Algeria To Increase Gas Exports To Italy

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Algeria to increase gas exports to Italy

ALGIERS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Algeria will increase its gas exports to Italy as part of agreements signed between the two sides on Monday to strengthen their energy cooperation, said the Algerian presidency.

In an agreement signed between Algerian energy giants Sonatrach and its Italian counterpart Eni, the two sides agree to accelerate the pace of development of natural gas production projects and increase Algeria's gas exports to Italy via the gas pipeline Transmed.

This agreement also confirms the "close" cooperation between the two companies in the field of renewable energy, such as solar energy, hydrogen, biofuels, and the capture, storage and use of carbon dioxide.

Under the agreement, Italian company Eni will continue its investments and strengthen its presence in Algeria.

The commercial relationship between Sonatrach and Eni was established in 1977. Sonatrach has supplied Italy during the last two decades with a total volume of more than 300 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

Foreign ministers of the two countries also signed a joint declaration strengthening cooperation in the energy field.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is currently on an official visit to Algeria aiming to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Company Visit Algeria Italy Gas Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif abolishes two weekly off days

Shehbaz Sharif abolishes two weekly off days

40 minutes ago
 Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

1 hour ago
 Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

1 hour ago
 At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Afr ..

At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Africa - Reports

1 hour ago
 Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

1 hour ago
 French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will v ..

French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will vote for Macron

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.