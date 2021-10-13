UrduPoint.com

Algeria To Reopen Maritime Links To France And Spain

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 02:00 AM

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Algeria has decided to reopen maritime passenger links to France and Spain after suspending them last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the transport ministry said Tuesday.

The ENTMV Algerie Ferries company would resume services to Alicante, Spain from October 21 and to Marseille, France from November 1, the ministry said in a statement.

"The possible scheduling of additional trips to other destinations will be examined by the authorities according to developments in the country's health situation," the ministry said.

The North African country's maritime borders have been closed since March 2020.

After a surge in coronavirus cases, the country of nearly 44 million has seen a decline in recent weeks.

