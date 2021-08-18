UrduPoint.com

Algeria To Review Relations With Morocco After 'hostile Acts'

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

Algeria to review relations with Morocco after 'hostile acts'

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Algeria will review its relations with neighbouring Morocco, accused of involvement in the deadly fires that have ravaged the North African country, a presidency statement said Wednesday.

"The incessant hostile acts carried out by Morocco against Algeria have necessitated the review of relations between the two countries and the intensification of security controls on the western borders," the Algerian statement said.

amb-agr/lg/pjm

Related Topics

Algeria Morocco

Recent Stories

Maitha bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation launches ’Our Children Are Our Responsi ..

1 hour ago
 US special forces in east DR Congo to fight militi ..

US special forces in east DR Congo to fight militia: sources

16 minutes ago
 Owner loses last-ditch UK court bid to save condem ..

Owner loses last-ditch UK court bid to save condemned alpaca

16 minutes ago
 Young guns eye more major success at Women's Briti ..

Young guns eye more major success at Women's British Open

16 minutes ago
 Taliban's Political Chief to Hold Consultations Wi ..

Taliban's Political Chief to Hold Consultations With Afghan Politicians - Report ..

16 minutes ago
 Trudeau Promises Major Wildfire Prevention Efforts ..

Trudeau Promises Major Wildfire Prevention Efforts Should Canadians Reelect Libe ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.