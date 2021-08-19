UrduPoint.com

Algeria To Review Relations With Morocco After 'hostile Acts'

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

Algeria to review relations with Morocco after 'hostile acts'

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Algeria will review its relations with neighbouring Morocco, accused of involvement in the deadly fires that have ravaged the North African country, a presidency statement said Wednesday.

"The incessant hostile acts carried out by Morocco against Algeria have necessitated the review of relations between the two countries and the intensification of security controls on the western borders," the Algerian statement said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

