UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algeria: Two Years Of Anti-government Protests

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Algeria: Two years of anti-government protests

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Algeria, where the president has pardoned dozens of jailed activists and called early elections, has seen renewed protests as it marks the second anniversary of a popular uprising.

The "Hirak" protests, meaning "movement" in Arabic, swept former strongman Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power in 2019, but continued after.

Here is a timeline since the protests began: - Bouteflika quits - Since February 22, 2019, massive protests are held every Friday, sparked by the announcement of the ailing 82-year-old Bouteflika that he would stand for a fifth term in office.

On April 2, Bouteflika resigns following two decades in power, after the powerful army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah tells him to quit.

While crowds cheer his departure, they again fill the streets on April 5, to keep pushing for the total dismantling of the system in place since independence from France in 1962.

On April 9, upper house speaker Abdelkader Bensalah is named interim president, but opposition parties refuse to confirm his nomination.

- Army gets tough - Gaid Salah emerges as the key powerbroker.

On May 20, he rejects the key demands of protesters that an election planned for July 4 be postponed and that regime stalwarts depart.

But the constitutional council on June 2 cancels the election due to a lack of candidates. Protests continue in the capital Algiers.

On September 18, the military toughens its line, ordering police to block demonstrators from outside Algiers entering to protest.

- Regime figures jailed - On September 25, a military court sentences Bouteflika's brother Said and two former intelligence chiefs to 15 years in prison for "conspiring" against the state.

In December, former prime ministers Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal, who were both close to Bouteflika, are sentenced to 15 years and 12 years in corruption trials.

- New president's weak mandate - On December 12, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, a one-time prime minister under Bouteflika, wins a presidential election, on an official turnout of less than 40 percent.

The next day Tebboune calls for dialogue with protesters, who nevertheless remain on the streets.

On December 23, Gaid Salah dies from a heart attack, aged 79.

- Pandemic halts protests - On January 31, 2020, Algerians flood the streets of the capital to celebrate the 50th consecutive Friday demonstration.

However, on March 20, the streets of Algiers are empty on a Friday for the first time since the start of the protest movement due to coronavirus rules.

Protests stall amid pandemic restrictions.

- Referendum - Algerians approve a revised version of the country's constitution after record low turnout in a referendum held on November 1.

The plebiscite takes place in the absence of Tebboune, who is hospitalised overseas after contracting Covid-19.

He returns to Algeria, but goes to Germany for surgery following post-Covid-19 complications, and returns to Algiers on February 12, 2021.

- Pacifying gesture - Thousands of Algerians rally on February 16 in the northern town of Kherrata, seen as the cradle of the protests.

Two days later, Tebboune pardons dozens of jailed activists of the protest movement and announces early elections.

He also calls for the dissolution of parliament and says he will carry out a government reshuffle.

Calls to demonstrate on February 22, seen as the two-year anniversary of the protests, circulate on social networks.

Related Topics

Election Attack Corruption Prime Minister Protest Army Police Flood Parliament France Germany Algiers Independence Algeria January February March April May June July September November December 2019 2020 From Government Arab Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

6 minutes ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

14 minutes ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

15 minutes ago

Mega plantation drive under Clean Green Pakistan k ..

3 minutes ago

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

4 minutes ago

Minister directs to remove encroachments outside s ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.