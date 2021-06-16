Algeria vote turnout lowest ever at 23 percent: electoral board

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A record low of just 23.03 percent of Algerian voters cast ballots in weekend legislative elections, according to provisional figures announced by the electoral board Tuesday.

Only 5.6 million of more than 24 million eligible voters lodged a ballot at Saturday's polls, with more than a million invalid votes cast, the National Independent Elections Authority (ANIE) said.

A referendum last November saw 30 percent turnout.