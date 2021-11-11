Algeria welcomes 'respectful' French comments amid row

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Algeria on Wednesday welcomed comments from the office of French President Emmanuel Macron expressing regret over criticism of the former French colony, and confirmed Algerian officials would attend a conference on Libya in Paris.

"This statement contained reasonable ideas that respect Algeria, its history, past and present, and respect Algeria's sovereignty," Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra told Algerian diplomats, adding that Algeria's president would not attend the Paris summit.

Macron had in October accused Algeria's ruling system of rewriting history and fomenting anti-French hatred, but his office on Tuesday stressed his "greatest respect" for the North African country.