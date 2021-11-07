UrduPoint.com

Algerian Farmer's Olive Oil Wins Global Recognition

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 08:30 AM

Algerian farmer's olive oil wins global recognition

Aïn Oussera, Algérie, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Hakim Alileche left a successful career in graphic design and moved to the Algerian countryside to produce "magic potion" -- organic olive oil that has won him international recognition.

The 48-year-old says he chose the Ain Oussera plateau for its cheap land and water supply.

His oil won first prize at the Dubai Olive Oil Competition in the Extra Virgin Early Harvest category in February 2021 and in May he won silver at the Japan Olive Oil Prize.

"These honours really reassured us because it means we were right," he said.

The farm of some 40 hectares (100 acres) has over 15,000 olive trees, and so far 9,000 have started producing.

"I started planting them bit by bit from 2005. I like farming and I've been fond of olive trees since I was little," he said.

"In Algeria, it's a sacred tree." Producing organic olive oil "puts me right into this mood of respect and protection for the planet," he said.

He has visited several other producing countries -- Bosnia-Herzegovina, Greece, France and Italy to learn about production methods.

"These trees have never had any chemical treatment and I will do everything to make it stay that way," he said, clasping a goblet of oil freshly extracted from his modern Italian press.

"It's really food and medicine," he said, taking a sip of the fragrant liquid before heading out to supervise workers harvesting olives in the orchard.

- 'Very high quality' - As with every year since entering into production, Alileche is picking his olives early, in a country where the harvest doesn't start until mid-November.

"An early harvest allows you to get all the benefits of the olives, all the natural antioxidants," he said.

The olives are scraped off the branches by hand to avoid damaging the trees, and fall on a tarpaulin on the ground to then be scooped into crates and hauled off to the press.

"Crushing them the same day avoids the olives oxidising," Alileche said.

Picked this early, the olives give a meagre amount of oil -- just eight litres per 100 kilogrammes (14 pints per 220 Pounds). That compares to 18 litres for fully mature fruits.

"Our oil is a very high quality that we want to get certified in Europe" as organic, Alileche said.

He has labelled his oil Dahbia, the name of both his mother and his wife.

The production process "respects the entire ecological system: no pollution, no fertilisers".

The oil's free acidity -- a measure of quality whereby the lower the figure, the better the oil -- is 0.16 percent, just a fifth of the 0.8 percent limit for Extra Virgin oil.

"At the mill, we don't touch the olives much," he said. "We wash them, press them and finally bottle the oil." That breaks with more traditional practices, he added.

"Before, people wouldn't wash the olives and they would sit exposed for long periods in bags in the open air, which changed the taste of the oil."Alileche's farm benefits from a drip irrigation system, but he fears that climate change could threaten his livelihood, bringing both drought and early summer hailstorms.

"A quarter of an hour of hail and it's all gone," he said. "You'd have to wait five years for the olive tree to recover."

Related Topics

Water Europe Drought France Dubai Oil Wife Hail Same Algeria Italy Japan Greece February May Silver All From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th November 2021

16 minutes ago
 Peter Sagan wins first Giro d&#039;Italia Criteriu ..

Peter Sagan wins first Giro d&#039;Italia Criterium at Expo 2020 Dubai

8 hours ago
 Preparations launched for designing &#039;Emirati ..

Preparations launched for designing &#039;Emirati Values Visual Book&#039;

8 hours ago
 Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

8 hours ago
 Govt making efforts to strengthen national economy ..

Govt making efforts to strengthen national economy: Shaukat Tarin

8 hours ago
 US Court Suspends Order for Mandatory Vaccination ..

US Court Suspends Order for Mandatory Vaccination of Staff in Large Companies

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.