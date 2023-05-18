UrduPoint.com

Algerian FM Hails Saudi Arabia's Efforts To Enhance Joint Arab Action

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ahmed Attaf said that joint Arab action is central to the Jeddah summit.

Attaf appreciated Saudi Arabia's tireless efforts to ensure the success of the 32nd session of the Arab League Council at the summit level.

During his participation today in the preparatory ministerial meeting, he confirmed that Algeria welcomes the resumption of Syria's return to the Arab League.

He appreciated the mediation efforts undertaken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for an immediate cessation of military actions in Sudan in order to save lives and property and to engage in political negotiations. He also welcomed the positive indicators for a sustainable solution to the Yemen crisis.

