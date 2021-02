Algerian journalist Drareni released from jail: lawyer

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni was released from jail on Friday, his lawyer said, a day after President Abdelmadjid Tebboune declared dozens of pardons for pro-democracy activists.

"He is free," lawyer Abdelaghani Badi told, adding, however, that his release was "provisional".

Drareni, a correspondent for French-language TV5 Monde as well as press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF), was sentenced in August to three years in jail for his coverage of the Hirak protest movement that swept former strongman Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power in 2019.