UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algerian Journalist Goes From Jail Back To Court

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

Algerian journalist goes from jail back to court

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :An Algerian journalist was released from prison Wednesday only to return directly to court for hearings in two other cases, an activist group said.

Abdelkrim Zeghileche, head of the web-based Radio Sarbacane, was arrested in June and was last month given a 12-month sentence, including six months behind bars, for "insulting the head of state" and "undermining national unity", according to the CNLD prisoners' rights group.

Having served the required six months, he was freed on Wednesday only to appear in court on prosecution-led appeals in two additional cases.

"Abdelkrim Zeghileche is free. He went straight for the court in Constantine for his two trials on appeal," Kaci Tansaout, coordinator of the rights group, told AFP.

In one case, Zeghileche is accused of insulting the president -- a charge relating to the time of former autocrat Abdelaziz Bouteflika -- and for opening Radio Sarbacane without authorisation.

The prosecution is seeking confirmation of another six month prison sentence and a fine of 50,000 dinars ($380) in that case.

In the second case, a former official in Constantine has accused him of defamation. The prosecution Wednesday sought a year's prison and a fine for that case.

The verdicts are expected on December 30, Tansaout said.

Zeghileche is an independent journalist who had been engaged in initiatives promoting political change in Algeria.

Local media outlets have described his radio station as "a space for debate and a platform for the opposition".

The CNLD said the series of accusations against him amount to "judicial harassment".

The group says over 90 people, including activists, social media users and journalists, are currently in custody in connection with the country's anti-government protest movement or individual liberties -- mostly for dissenting social media posts.

Related Topics

Protest Social Media Fine Constantine Algeria June December Media From Unity Foods Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

55 minutes ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

2 hours ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

55 minutes ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

59 minutes ago

UAE, Uzbekistan hold ‘Leading Women’s Forum’

3 hours ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.