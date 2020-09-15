UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algerian Journalist Jailed On Appeal Over Protest Coverage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Algerian journalist jailed on appeal over protest coverage

Algiers, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni was jailed for two years on appeal Tuesday, amid a crackdown on dissent following a year of anti-government demonstrations.

Drareni, 40, was sentenced in August to three years in jail for his coverage of the mass protest movement that toppled the North African country's longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika last year.

Although Drareni's sentence was reduced by a year, his lawyers, colleagues and relatives who had been hoping for a lenient judgement -- if not acquittal -- said they were shocked by the verdict.

The journalist's brother, Chekib Drareni, said in a tweet that he was "disgusted, shocked and disappointed by the court's decision, which once again reinforces injustice in Algeria".

Lawyer Mustapha Bouchachi told AFP that Drareni's defence team would appeal to the supreme court.

Drareni, editor of the Casbah Tribune news site and correspondent for French-language TV5 Monde as well as press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF), has been in custody since March.

He was found guilty of "inciting an unarmed gathering" and "endangering national unity".

The Minister of Communication Ammar Belhimer also criticised the journalist for working without ever having a professional press card, against a background of allegations of being in the service of "foreign embassies".

- 'Blind stubbornness' - The severity of the sentence triggered the indignation and anger of journalists who came to support Drareni in court.

RSF head Christophe Deloire said: "We are outraged by the blind stubbornness of the Algerian judges who have just condemned (Drareni) to two years in prison.

"Khaled's detention proves the regime locks itself into a logic of absurd, unfair and violent repression," he tweeted.

Drareni was tried along with Samir Benlarbi and Slimane Hamitouche, two prominent activists in the Hirak protest movement.

Benlarbi and Hamitouche faced the same charges but were sentenced to four months in prison and released on time served.

The prosecutor had originally called for a four-year prison sentence for all three defendants.

Drareni has denied all charges against him.

"I am a journalist, not a criminal. I only did my job," he said.

- 'Won't give up' - Drareni, who appeared to have lost significant weight during the trial, has been supported by a global solidarity campaign.

His backers have demanded his "immediate and unconditional" release because of a "worrisome" health condition, according to RSF.

Drareni's trial comes in a context of increased repression of Hirak activists, political opponents, journalists and bloggers.

The Hirak movement broke out in February last year and led to the resignation of Bouteflika, whose plans to run for a fifth term had sparked the protests.

Weekly demonstrations continued after Bouteflika's ouster to demand wholesale political change but halted in March due to restrictions to end the novel coronavirus crisis.

Some journalists have been accused by the regime of sowing discord, threatening the national interest and being in the pay of "foreign parties", with several imprisoned and other trials ongoing.

Amnesty International denounced the "outrageous" ruling against Drareni, saying it reflected "an alarming pattern of prosecutions targeting journalists and activists" calling for democracy.

"Today's prison sentence... is a mockery of justice in a country supposedly undergoing political change and transformation following mass protests," said the rights group's regional deputy director Amna Guellali.

Algeria ranked 146 out of 180 countries in the RSF's 2020 World Press Freedom Index.

According to prisoners' rights group CNLD, some 45 people are currently behind bars on charges related to the Hirak protests.

For Hakim Addad, a Hirak activist, "it is important to continue the movement, including media pressure but also political pressure, so that (the authorities) understand that we won't give up".

Related Topics

Protest Supreme Court World Democracy Jail Lawyers Job Same Algeria SITE February March August Criminals 2020 Media All Weight Unity Foods Limited Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Normalising ties between UAE and Israel a historic ..

16 minutes ago

ADJD Reinforces the Family Guidance Programmes wit ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan urges UN Human Rights Council not to rema ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Minister of Economy highlights economic and in ..

2 hours ago

Jam Kamal directs investigation against former DG ..

2 minutes ago

Israel Asks Zelenskyy to Allow Hasidic Jewish Pilg ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.