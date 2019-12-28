UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algerian Journalist Put In Pre-trial Detention For Defamation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 01:00 AM

Algerian journalist put in pre-trial detention for defamation

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :The director of an Algerian internet radio station has been placed in pre-trial detention after a new charges were pressed against him, a prisoners' rights group said Friday.

Sarbacane chief Abdelkrim Zeghileche was put in pre-trial detention on Thursday after the governor of Constantine, 430 kilometres (260 miles) east of Algiers, lodged a defamation complaint against him, said Kaci Tansaout, head of the CNLD prisoners' rights group.

The journalist was immediately brought before a judge who ordered his detention, Tansaout told AFP, adding that the trial is scheduled for 31 December.

In another case against Zeghileche, the court will rule on January 7 on a charge of "insulting the head of state".

That case is based on a complaint lodged while former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika was still in power.

The veteran leader stepped down after a 20-year rule in April in the face of an unprecedented popular movement that broke out in February and has continued since, demanding the removal of the entire regime.

The prosecutor requested one year's imprisonment in that case, said the CNLD, which tracks people detained in connection with the protest movement.

According to the CNLD, nearly 180 protesters, activists and journalists were placed in pre-trial detention since June for links to the protests.

Most have been held on charges of subverting the state, insulting the army and disturbing the peace.

Related Topics

Protest Internet Army Governor Constantine Algiers January February April June December Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives UAQ Ruler, Hamed bin Zayed

2 hours ago

President, Prime Minister, FM grieved over loss of ..

2 hours ago

Hundreds join final Gaza-Israel border protests fo ..

2 hours ago

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 a ..

2 hours ago

George Michael's sister dies on anniversary of pop ..

2 hours ago

Female star Sherrock's world darts run ends

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.