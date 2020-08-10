UrduPoint.com
Algerian Journalist Who Covered Protests Handed 3 Year Jail Term

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Algerian journalist who covered protests handed 3 year jail term

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni received a three-year prison term Monday in a trial rights groups have called a test of press freedom in a country recently rocked by anti-government protests.

"It's a very heavy verdict for Khaled Drareni. We are surprised, the case is hollow," lawyer and president of the Algerian League for Human Rights Nouredine Benissad told AFP.

Drareni, 40, editor of the Casbah Tribune news site and correspondent for French-language channel TV5 Monde, was arrested on March 29 on charges of "inciting an unarmed gathering" and "endangering national unity" after covering demonstrations by the "Hirak" protest movement.

The Hirak protests last year swept ailing president Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power but continued afterwards, demanding the ouster of the entire state apparatus, reviled by many Algerians as inept and corrupt.

Weekly protests rocked Algeria for more than a year and only came to a halt in March due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

Two co-accused in the trial, Hirak protesters Samir Benlarbi and Slimane Hamitouche, were sentenced to two years' jail each, said Benissad, a lawyer with the defence team, which plans to appeal the sentences.

Press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF), for which Drareni also works, condemned the sentence against him as "arbitrary, absurd and violent".

"This is clearly a judicial persecution against a journalist who is the honour of his country," said RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire.

"Justice under orders has just made Khaled Drareni a symbol that will arouse global indignation and mobilisation."

