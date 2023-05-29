Algerian Merili ends goal drought as USM win

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :islam Merili ended his 984-minute CAF Confederation Cup goal drought to give USM Alger of Algeria a 2-1 win at Young Africans of Tanzania on Sunday in the first leg of the final.

He struck the match-winner after 84 minutes before a sell-out 60,000 rain-drenched crowd at the Benjamin Mpaka Stadium in the Indian Ocean port city of Dar es Salaam.

Merili moved unchallenged into the box and side-footed a pass into the net past Malian goalkeeper Djigui Diarra to earn USM an aggregate lead before the June 3 return match.

His only previous Confederation Cup goal this season came in the final minute of a play-off victory over Cape Town City of South Africa last November.

Young Africans believed they had salvaged a draw by equalising through star Fiston Mayele just two minutes before Merili netted.

Appearing to pose no immediate threat when he received possession just inside the box, Mayele sent a half-volley flying into the near corner of the net past goalkeeper Oussama Benbot.

The Democratic Republic of Congo-born forward became the joint leading scorer in the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League with his seventh goal of the campaign.

If Mayele scores in the second leg, he will claim the Golden Boot, as the run of co-leader Ranga Chivaviro from South African club Marumo Gallants ended in the semi-finals.

USM went ahead on 32 minutes when Aymen Mahious surged forward to get in front of two defenders and nod a Brahim Benzaza free-kick into the net at the far post.

- 'Significant victory' - It was his fourth African goal this season, but first in the knockout stages after failing to find the net in the two-leg quarter-finals and semi-finals.

"My players rose to the occasion against a tough Tanzanian team. By winning here we have achieved a significant victory," said USM coach Abdelhak Benchikha.

"The match was difficult because of the wet conditions and our fitness levels were severely tested. We used a lot of energy.

"We have a return match to play in Algeria next Saturday and will do our best to win that one to." USM are only the second team to win away in the first leg of a Confederation Cup final -- Tunisian club CS Sfaxien triumphed 4-2 over Al Merrikh of Sudan in Omdurman 16 years ago.

The Algiers outfit are hoping to become the first club from the North African nation to lift the trophy after compatriots Entente Setif, Mouloudia Bejaia and JS Kabylie lost finals.

History is stacked in their favour as home sides have won 11 and drawn four of 16 previous second legs.

Success for USM will maintain a north African dominance of the Confederation Cup with the last five finals being won by clubs from the region.

Young Africans are attempting to become only the third East African club after Gor Mahia of Kenya and Merrikh to win a CAF club competition in 150 finals since the first in 1964.

