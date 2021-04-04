Algerian opposition party to boycott legislative poll

(@FahadShabbir)

Algiers, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Algeria's opposition Socialist Forces Front (FFS) on Saturday announced it will boycott early legislative elections planned for June 12.

The FFS's national council said it "reaffirms that the conditions for holding the next legislative elections of June 12 have not been met and that the elections do not constitute the solution to the multi-dimensional crisis that the country is experiencing".

"Consequently the FFS cannot participate in this election," it said in a resolution seen by AFP.

After dissolving parliament last month, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune issued a decree setting June 12 for early legislative elections.

Thousands demonstrated the following day in Algiers, rejecting the planned poll as weekly rallies by the resurgent Hirak pro-democracy movement gained momentum.

The Hirak movement broke out in February 2019 in outrage at then-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term in office.