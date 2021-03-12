UrduPoint.com
Algerian President Sets June 12 For Legislative Polls

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 02:00 AM

Algerian president sets June 12 for legislative polls

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday issued a decree setting June 12 for early legislative elections after he dissolved parliament last month, his office said.

Legislative elections were scheduled to be held in 2022, but Tebboune in February dissolved parliament and called for polls to be held before the end of the year as part of reforms.

Algeria, Africa's fourth-largest economy, saw oil revenues collapse in 2020, with the International Monetary Fund predicting a 5.2 percent recession as the country also struggles with the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the reforms, Tebboune also released dozens of pro-democracy activists of the "Hirak" protest movement, which had forced his predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign in 2019.

The upcoming election of the lower house of the national assembly would be held on the basis of a new electoral law, which Tebboune also ratified on Thursday, a statement from his office said.

Last month Tebboune pledged that the election would be free of corruption, and would "open the doors of parliament to young people", adding that they "must have political weight".

His remarks last month came on the eve of the second anniversary since the Hirak protests began.

The protests have seen as revival with renewed rallies across the country, after a halt early last year amid coronavirus restrictions.

Demonstrators are demanding a sweeping overhaul of the ruling system in place since Algeria's independence from France in 1962, and an end to the military's domination of the North African country.

