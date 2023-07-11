Open Menu

Algeria's Energy Giant Sonatrach Exports 21 Bln USD Worth Of Hydrocarbons In Jan.-May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Algeria's energy giant Sonatrach exports 21 bln USD worth of hydrocarbons in Jan.-May

ALGIERS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) --:Algeria's state-owned energy company Sonatrach announced on Monday that it had exported hydrocarbons with a total worth of 21 billion U.S. Dollars from January to May.

According to a report released by Sonatrach, the company sold 68 million tonnes of oil equivalent in the first five months of this year, registering a year-on-year increase of 2 percent.

The company exported 38 million tonnes of oil equivalent from January to May, compared with the 37 million tonnes of oil equivalent exported during the same period of last year.

Sonatrach's export revenue hit 60 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, according to the report.

