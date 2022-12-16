UrduPoint.com

Algeria's Gas Exports Hit Record High In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Algeria's gas exports hit record high in 2022

ALGIERS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Algeria's gas exports hit a record high of 56 billion cubic meters in 2022, a government official said.

Miloud Medjelled, the director general of foresight at the Energy Ministry, told the state radio on Thursday that gas exports are likely to increase in the coming year.

Medjelled pointed out that authorities are seeking to rationalize the consumption of gas destined for electricity production, in an attempt to take advantage of the high global gas prices.

On Tuesday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune called on his country's national hydrocarbons company, Sonatrach, to double its gas production to reach 100 billion cubic meters of exports annually in 2023.

"The country produces 102 billion cubic meters of gas annually, half of which is consumed by the local market. I hope that in 2023, Sonatrach, will reach the export of 100 billion cubic meters.

" The total Algerian production amounts to 130 billion cubic meters of gas annually, according to Sonatrach data, of which more than 50 billion is exported.

The global demand for natural gas is witnessing rapid growth during the current year, especially by the EU, which is looking for alternatives to Russian energy sources.

In the past months, Sonatrach signed contracts to supply additional quantities of gas to Italy, amounting to 9 billion cubic meters annually, in addition to supplying 300 million cubic meters of gas to Slovenia for the first time since 2012.

Algeria supplies gas to Europe through two pipelines – the first Transmed-Enrico Mattei, reaching Italy across the Mediterranean, and the second Medgaz, passing directly from the Algerian northwestern coast to Almeria in southern Spain.

Related Topics

Electricity Exports Russia Europe Company Almeria Spain Italy Slovenia Gas Market From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

vivo Y22 â€” A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbel ..

Vivo Y22 â€” A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbelievable Camera Features at An ..

52 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish deleg ..

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish delegation to raise trade cooperati ..

2 hours ago
 Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies a ..

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

8 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.