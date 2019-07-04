(@imziishan)

Algiers, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Algeria's interim President Abdelkader Bensalah pledged in a speech Wednesday to hold talks to pave the way for elections without involvement of the state or the military.

"This dialogue...

will be led freely and with total transparency by national independent figures who have credibility and who are not linked to any party," he said.

"The state in all its components, including the military, will not be party to this dialogue," he added.