UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algeria's Presidency Announces Constitutional Referendum For November 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

Algeria's presidency announces constitutional referendum for November 1

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Algeria will hold a promised referendum on a revised constitution on November 1, the office of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced on Monday evening.

After "consultations with the parties concerned, it was decided to set the date of 1 November 2020 for the holding of the referendum on the draft revision of the Constitution", the presidency said.

That date also marks the anniversary of the start of Algeria's 1954-1962 war for independence from France.

Related Topics

France Independence Algeria November 2020 From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

13 minutes ago

CCP holds Consultative meeting to discuss competit ..

2 minutes ago

European Commission Says Finished Talks on Purchas ..

2 minutes ago

Italian Prime Minister to Visit Lebanon in Coming ..

2 minutes ago

WTO Largely Sides With Canada in Dispute Over US D ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Doctors Deny Navalny Had Traces, Symptoms ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.