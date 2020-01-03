UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Algeria's Presidency Unveils New Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 09:20 AM

Algeria's presidency unveils new government

Algiers, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Newly-elected Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune formed his government on Thursday, two weeks after he took office following a controversial election, his spokesman said.

Tebboune's cabinet is composed of 39 members, whose Names were announced by the spokesman on state tv live from the presidency, in a departure from the usual procedure of naming a government in a statement.

Tebboune was elected last month in a poll marred by an official turnout of less than 40 percent, with a months-long protest movement boycotting a vote they saw as a ploy by the establishment to consolidate its power.

The unprecedented movement forced longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down in April.

Reflecting a strong degree of continuity, Tebboune filled four of five key posts with players who figured in a reshuffled administration unveiled just two days before Bouteflika was forced out.

Sabri Boukadoum will keep the foreign ministry portfolio, while former Kamel Beldjoud will be interior minister.

Beldjoud held the post of housing minister under Bouteflika's last prime minister, Noureddine Bedoui, who himself remained in place after the veteran president's April departure.

Beldjoud had already taken the interior ministry on an interim basis when his predecessor was fired on December 19.

Belkacem Zeghmati remains the justice minister, while Mohamed Arkab retains the energy portfolio, in a country with significant hydrocarbons.

Abderrahmane Raouya was named as finance minister, having held this post between 2017 and early 2019, under Bedoui's predecessor.

Five women were appointed to government positions.

Tebboune himself served as a prime minister under Bouteflika.

The president traditionally also serves as defence minister in Algeria.

Tebboune named 65-year-old Abdelaziz Djerad, who holds a Ph.D in political science and served as foreign minister between 2001 and 2003, as his prime minister on December 28.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Protest Defence Minister Interior Ministry Interior Minister Vote Algeria April December Women 2017 2019 Post TV From Government Cabinet Housing

Recent Stories

Vivo Welcomed the New Year 2020 with Vivo S1 Pro L ..

10 hours ago

Plan being made for proper documentation of jewele ..

10 hours ago

Pakistani media features visit of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

10 hours ago

People of occupied Kashmir facing hardships due to ..

10 hours ago

New Austrian Government to Fight Illegal Migration ..

10 hours ago

Program of Austria's New Government Outlines Need ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.