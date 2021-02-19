UrduPoint.com
Algeria's President Calls For Dissolution Of Parliament, Early Elections

Algeria's president calls for dissolution of parliament, early elections

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday called for the dissolution of parliament and early legislative elections after expressing dissatisfaction with the government.

In an address to the nation, Tebboune also said he will carry out a government reshuffle within 48 hours, and issued a pardon for dozens of jailed activists.

