Alghoza Player Misri Khan Remembered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Forty-fourth death anniversary of renowned Alghoza player Misri Khan Jamali was observed here and across the country on Sunday.
He started a business of music instruments at Nawab Shah, but later became popular in playing locally made music instrument Alghoza.
Radio Pakistan aired his music programmes for almost three decades.
Ustad Misri Khan Jamali earned fame by playing Alghoza at both national and international levels. In recognition of his services, he was also awarded Pride of Performance Award in 1979.
He died on this day in 1980 and was buried in Nawab Shah.
