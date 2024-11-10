Open Menu

Alghoza Player Misri Khan Remembered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Alghoza player Misri Khan remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Forty-fourth death anniversary of renowned Alghoza player Misri Khan Jamali was observed here and across the country on Sunday.

He started a business of music instruments at Nawab Shah, but later became popular in playing locally made music instrument Alghoza.

Radio Pakistan aired his music programmes for almost three decades.

Ustad Misri Khan Jamali earned fame by playing Alghoza at both national and international levels. In recognition of his services, he was also awarded Pride of Performance Award in 1979.

He died on this day in 1980 and was buried in Nawab Shah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Business Died Sunday

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

21 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

21 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

21 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

1 day ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous