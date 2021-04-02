UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alguacil Calls On Real Sociedad To Make History In All-Basque Cup Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:10 PM

Alguacil calls on Real Sociedad to make history in all-Basque cup final

Madrid, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil urged his players on Friday to make history by beating Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Copa del Rey.

La Real will face bitter rivals Bilbao on Saturday in the postponed final from last season, which has been put off as long as possible in the hope that fans could attend.

As a result it will be the first of two cup finals in two weeks, with Bilbao then facing Barcelona on April 17 in the final of this year's competition.

Both will be played without supporters, in the empty stadium of La Cartuja in Seville.

Real Sociedad have only twice won the Copa del Rey in their history and this is the club's first final since 1988.

"I think what we have achieved is already incredible but we want to make history for this great club," said Alguacil at a press conference on Friday.

"That means winning tomorrow, let's see if we can do it." There were suggestions in the Spanish press last month some fans would be able to attend the match in Seville.

But Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias insisted it was "not appropriate" given rising infection rates of Covid-19 in several regions of the country.

"It's a shame, all this time we have been waiting for them to be here, to enjoy themselves and in the end it will not be possible," said Real Sociedad captain Asier Illarramendi at the same press conference.

"It is a long-awaited final, a dream final. We have not been able to play a final for 34 years and we are going to fight to the death for the trophy," added Alguacil.

"The small details will be decisive, the team that plays the game with the most personality will have the best chance to win."

Related Topics

Bilbao Seville Barcelona Same Cuban Peso April All From Best Coach

Recent Stories

France's Total Evacuates All Personnel From Mozamb ..

30 minutes ago

Berlin Says Monitors Situation on Russia-Ukraine B ..

30 minutes ago

US Capitol on Lockdown Due to 'External Security T ..

30 minutes ago

Fully Vaccinated Americans Travel Within US Withou ..

30 minutes ago

US Congratulates New Niger President on Successful ..

1 hour ago

US Issues 'Wanted' Notice for Russian Business Dir ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.