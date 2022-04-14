UrduPoint.com

Alhamra Begins 'Mehfil-e-Ramazan'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Alhamra begins 'Mehfil-e-Ramazan'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Thursday organised its enlightening programme, Mehfil Ramazan, here at Alhamra Arts Centre, which would continue throughout the holy month.

According to a spokesperson for the LAC here, teachers and students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts performed Hamd-o-Sana, Naat, Qawwali, Qasida Burda Sharif, and other performances with great love and zeal.

LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that the purpose of the programmes was to gather the blessings of the holy month of Ramazan.

He said: "We are proud of our teachers and the young artists who are exhibiting their talent with a new spirit in a prestigious environment after the renovation of the academy".

Academy Supervisor Naveen Rooma said: "We are grateful to Zulfi Sahib because of whom we are working hard to improve the quality of the academy."All programs would be broadcast live on the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts Facebook page, and the first one was watched and liked by people around the world.

Related Topics

Lahore World Facebook Young All Love

Recent Stories

Russian Village Spodariushino Shelled From Ukraine ..

Russian Village Spodariushino Shelled From Ukraine - Belgorod Region Authorities

9 minutes ago
 Police to take strict action against fugitive and ..

Police to take strict action against fugitive and drug dealers: DPO Abbottabad

9 minutes ago
 UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

9 minutes ago
 Restoration of powers: Lahore High Court summons d ..

Restoration of powers: Lahore High Court summons deputy speaker for April 15

12 minutes ago
 Marine reptile fossil dating back 250 million year ..

Marine reptile fossil dating back 250 million years found in south China

12 minutes ago
 PRC to train people to deal with natural calamitie ..

PRC to train people to deal with natural calamities

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.