Alhamra begins 'Mehfil-e-Ramazan'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Thursday organised its enlightening programme, Mehfil Ramazan, here at Alhamra Arts Centre, which would continue throughout the holy month.

According to a spokesperson for the LAC here, teachers and students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts performed Hamd-o-Sana, Naat, Qawwali, Qasida Burda Sharif, and other performances with great love and zeal.

LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that the purpose of the programmes was to gather the blessings of the holy month of Ramazan.

He said: "We are proud of our teachers and the young artists who are exhibiting their talent with a new spirit in a prestigious environment after the renovation of the academy".

Academy Supervisor Naveen Rooma said: "We are grateful to Zulfi Sahib because of whom we are working hard to improve the quality of the academy."All programs would be broadcast live on the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts Facebook page, and the first one was watched and liked by people around the world.